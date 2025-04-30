Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.73% of Newmark Group worth $81,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.69. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

