Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 164,332 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $80,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

ZWS stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

