CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

