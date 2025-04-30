CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 7,211 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

