Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $80,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of APOG opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

