XTX Topco Ltd Sells 120,930 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,930 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

