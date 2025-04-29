VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of VSE worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $35,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $24,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 182,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 121.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $128.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

