Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 87,059 Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 87,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.96. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

