Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 226,030 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,825 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,801,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,642,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,252.02. This trade represents a 36.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. The trade was a 137.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $331,525 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.