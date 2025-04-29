JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $299.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $237.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. Saia has a 52 week low of $229.21 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Saia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

