Barclays PLC Sells 3,442,957 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,442,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Infinera worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $56,240,000. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 5,606,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,500 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.