Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC's holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

