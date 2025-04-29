Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $475.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.37.

Saia stock opened at $237.11 on Monday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.21 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after acquiring an additional 794,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 24,815.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 371,232 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

