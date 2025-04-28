XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

NYSE CWK opened at $8.81 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

