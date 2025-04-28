XTX Topco Ltd Sells 34,845 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of ETWO opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $734.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

