XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. This trade represents a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $132.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

