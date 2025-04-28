XTX Topco Ltd Has $202,000 Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.53. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,821.60. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,509 shares of company stock valued at $222,586. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

