Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

SON stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 128.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

