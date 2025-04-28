Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 121,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 173,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 658,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 277,489 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.