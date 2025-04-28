Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,904,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 14,512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 13,063,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 552,220 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after buying an additional 67,180,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

