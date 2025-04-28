Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 12.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) traded up 12.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.34 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 3,569,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 582,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.57 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

