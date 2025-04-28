Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mariner LLC raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $14,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 235,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 89.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 127,486 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

