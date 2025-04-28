FMC (FMC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $783.70 million for the quarter. FMC has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.150 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FMC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. FMC has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

