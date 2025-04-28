Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277,913 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,173,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 48,194.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 440,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the period.

NYSE:SID opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

