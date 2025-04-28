Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 28.45 ($0.38). Approximately 2,105,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 810% from the average daily volume of 231,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.37).

Carclo Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.68. The company has a market cap of £20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

