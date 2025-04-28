Barclays PLC Sells 21,806 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $39.19 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

