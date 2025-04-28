Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YOU opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

