Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

ATAT stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

