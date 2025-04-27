Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.91. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

