Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $546.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.94.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.