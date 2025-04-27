Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

UHT stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.51%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.