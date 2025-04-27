Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 211,129 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

