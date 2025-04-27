Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 420,057 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after buying an additional 321,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 250,018 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 131,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,458.53. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,628.80. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 over the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

