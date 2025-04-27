Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telos were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 183,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Telos by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Telos Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

