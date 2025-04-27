Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Renasant worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Renasant by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Renasant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Insider Activity at Renasant

In related news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.