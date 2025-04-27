Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NLOP opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. Research analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

