Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 181,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 153,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 98,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 410,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

OSBC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $701.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

