Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Arteris worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arteris by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $516,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,907,691 shares in the company, valued at $102,346,448.03. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $33,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,770.96. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,927 shares of company stock worth $918,829. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIP opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

