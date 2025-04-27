Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of B&G Foods worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 129,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 61,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -23.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

