Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 6,300 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sprott by 7,753.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $20,936,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,427 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sprott in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprott Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SII stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 million.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

