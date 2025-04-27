Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $42.47 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

