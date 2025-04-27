Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,781.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,381.82. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $180,158.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 152,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,880.28. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,102. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.73 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.