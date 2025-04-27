Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE PRM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

