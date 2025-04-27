Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 486,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

