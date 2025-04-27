Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,588 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Millicom International Cellular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is 202.70%.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.