Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,458 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,291,000 after buying an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TriCo Bancshares

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.