Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,458 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,291,000 after buying an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBK stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TriCo Bancshares
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TriCo Bancshares
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.