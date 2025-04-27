Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $258,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

