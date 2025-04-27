Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of MAG Silver worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

