Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,768 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $719.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.52. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $124,134.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,149.03. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 20,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,522.59. The trade was a 36.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

