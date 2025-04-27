Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,873,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 3,419,507 shares during the period. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,773,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at $485,342.06. The trade was a 38.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

